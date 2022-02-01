UrduPoint.com

63 Migrants Rescued Off Morocco: Activists

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 11:50 PM

63 migrants rescued off Morocco: activists

Rabat, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Moroccan navy on Tuesday rescued 63 migrants including 15 women and three children after their vessel started to sink as they tried to reach the Canary Islands, activists said.

Alarm Phone, which provides an emergency hotline for migrants in trouble at sea, said on Twitter that "63 people in severe distress close to the Moroccan coast were found by the Moroccan navy and safely brought to shore." The Moroccan authorities did not immediately confirm the operation.

Helena Maleno Garzon of rights group Caminando Fronteras had earlier warned that dozens of people were sinking in an inflatable boat off Tarfaya, on Morocco's southern coast, and would "die if they are not rescued soon".

Migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, regularly use Morocco as a launchpad for attempts to reach European shores.

Last year more than 4,000 migrants died or went missing in such attempts, mostly as they tried to reach the Canary Islands, according to Caminando Fronteras.

Many choose to head for the Spanish territory in the Atlantic as shorter routes across calmer Mediterranean waters are more closely monitored, the group says.

Related Topics

Africa Twitter Died Garzon Morocco Women From

Recent Stories

Putin Hopes Some Kind of Solution to Security Guar ..

Putin Hopes Some Kind of Solution to Security Guarantees Will Eventually Be Foun ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin says West has 'ignored' Russia's security co ..

Putin says West has 'ignored' Russia's security concerns

5 minutes ago
 Two killed, 38 injured in Myanmar rally attack: of ..

Two killed, 38 injured in Myanmar rally attack: official

5 minutes ago
 Sanctions Against Russia Unacceptable - Hungarian ..

Sanctions Against Russia Unacceptable - Hungarian Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Putin Thanks Orban for Supporting Russia's Bid to ..

Putin Thanks Orban for Supporting Russia's Bid to Host World Expo 2030

5 minutes ago
 Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>