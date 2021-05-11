UrduPoint.com
7 Dead After Tanker Crashes And Explodes In South Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

7 dead after tanker crashes and explodes in South Africa

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :A tanker carrying unknown chemicals collided with three vehicles on Monday in eastern South Africa, killing seven people and leaving more than 40 people injured, emergency services said.

The accident happened on a busy highway linking South Africa's main city of Johannesburg to the eastern port city of Durban and disrupted traffic.

"Sadly seven people have sustained fatal injuries from this incident," the province's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) tweeted alongside pictures of the smouldering wreckage.

Responding to the four-vehicle accident scene alongside EMS and police, private hospital group Netcare said "approximately forty-four other patients with minor to serious injuries" were treated on the scene.

The deadly crash left the tanker, which authorities said was transporting flammable liquid, in flames alongside other vehicles.

EMS told local media it was still "trying to determine which chemical the tanker was carrying."

