UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Nigerian Military Personnel Die In Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:10 PM

7 Nigerian military personnel die in plane crash

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Seven people on board a military aircraft died in a crash Sunday near Nigeria's capital Abuja, the country's airforce spokesman said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown but officials said the pilot had reported an engine failure.

"A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure," spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement.

"Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," he added.

Video posted to social media showed water cannon being used to extinguish the flames at the scene, while a large number of onlookers crowded around.

The airforce said an investigation into the accident was underway.

Nigeria's minister of aviation Sirika Hadi also confirmed the accident.

"We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military," Hadi said in a Tweet.

The plane was heading to Minna, the capital of nearby Niger state.

Related Topics

Accident Water Social Media Died Minna Abuja Niger Nigeria Sunday All Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

16 minutes ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

46 minutes ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

46 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.