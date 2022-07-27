UrduPoint.com

7.3-magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northern Philippines

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

7.3-magnitude earthquake rattles northern Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) APP):An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 rattled Abra province in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 8:43 a.m. local time (0043 GMT), hit at a depth of 25 km, about 2 km northeast of Lagangilang town.

The tremor was also felt in many areas on the main Luzon Island, including Metro Manila, where high-rise buildings swayed and train transport halted operation.

Employees in several offices, including the presidential palace, ran out of the buildings.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages, but a local official told a radio that he received information that stones fell in some areas.

They were validating the reports.

La Paz town Mayor Joseph Bernos of Abra said that many concrete houses, buildings, and infrastructure in the province were damaged. "I received reports that there were massive damages in our province," he told a radio interview.

He said that some buildings at the University of Abra were also damaged.

A local disaster official of Baguio City, also in the northern Philippines, said Kennon Road was closed while the damage was being assessed.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

