8 killed, 3 injured in east China coach-truck collision

HEFEI, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed and three others injured following a collision between a coach and a truck in the city of Qianshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 10 a.m. on a highway, local police said in a statement, adding that the injured are being treated at a local hospital and they are out of danger.An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.