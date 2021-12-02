UrduPoint.com

8 Killed, 3 Injured In East China Coach-truck Collision

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:30 PM

8 killed, 3 injured in east China coach-truck collision

HEFEI, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed and three others injured following a collision between a coach and a truck in the city of Qianshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 10 a.m. on a highway, local police said in a statement, adding that the injured are being treated at a local hospital and they are out of danger.An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

