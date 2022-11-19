UrduPoint.com

80th Birthday Puts Biden's Age Back In The Spotlight

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

80th birthday puts Biden's age back in the spotlight

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Never before has a sitting US president faced 80 candles on a birthday cake -- and the milestone that Joe Biden reaches on Sunday has undeniable ramifications as he ponders running again in 2024.

The White House so far has not revealed any celebration plans, focusing instead on preparations for the wedding on Saturday of Biden's granddaughter.

Biden himself jokes about the big 8-0. "I can't even say the age I am going to be," he said on MSNBC. "I can't even get it out of my mouth.

And he brushes off questions about whether he should seek reelection that would put him in power until aged 86, responding with two words: "Watch me." - 'Fit for duty' - A year ago, after an extensive medical checkup, doctors said Biden had only a few minor ailments and concluded that he was "fit for duty."The slender president neither smokes nor drinks, remains physically active and hasn't had any major health concerns since having surgery for two life-threatening brain aneurysms in 1988.

