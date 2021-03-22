UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'A New Star Is Born': Malaysia Celebrates Lee's All England Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:40 AM

'A new star is born': Malaysia celebrates Lee's All England win

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Lee Zii Jia was hailed as a "hero" Monday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia's hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei.

The young Malaysian star defeated Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 Sunday to win the All England, one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments, for the first time.

On his way to victory, the 22-year-old also beat two-time world champion Kento Momota, who was returning to international action after being injured in a car crash in Malaysia last year.

"Well done Lee Zii Jia! You are a national hero," Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin posted on Facebook.

"Use this victory as a catalyst to work harder and to become greater in future." The Star newspaper praised 10th-ranked Lee's victory as a "smashing breakthrough on the international stage", and declared: "A new star is born".

The win added to hopes that Malaysia has found a player to continue the country's success in badminton following the 2019 retirement of Lee Chong Wei.

The elder Lee was a three-time Olympic silver medalist and one of the greatest players of his generation.

Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, praised Lee Zii Jia's victory as a "real achievement".

"It augurs well with our plan to bring in new young players after the retirement of Lee Chong Wei... and to maintain Malaysia's presence on the international stage as a powerhouse," he told AFP.

It came just months before the virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics but some Asian countries, notably powerhouse China, did not send players to the All England tournament.

And Norza refused to be drawn on the younger Lee's chances at the Games.

"I don't want to pressure him. My advice to him is to stay grounded -- it's a marathon, not a sprint."

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister World China Facebook Badminton Car Young Marathon Tokyo Malaysia Denmark Sunday 2019 Silver Olympics All Asia

Recent Stories

Decision of educational institutions to be made on ..

3 minutes ago

A Thailand Tour awaits you on every Spark 6 Go pur ..

9 minutes ago

The 50th Year: Ambassadors highlight leading devel ..

11 minutes ago

Overreach puts Pakistan’s democratic future at s ..

15 minutes ago

LHC suspends trial court’s order against Pakista ..

19 minutes ago

IG Islamabad decides to activate Conciliatory Comm ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.