UrduPoint.com

A Variety Of Melodies To Be Arranged In Biggest Mela

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:40 PM

A variety of melodies to be arranged in biggest mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A week-long mega festival would be starting from Nov 1 with variety of melodies from every culture of Pakistan only at 'Lok Mela'.

According to details received here, there would be musical nights arranged for the enjoyment of people in this pandemic situation.

This Mela is a real reflection of traditional cultural heritage of the country.

The musical nights included Sindhi melody, Balochi night, KP concert, Punjabi songs which provide a sigh of relief to the common public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

1 minute ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

31 minutes ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

2 hours ago
 Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.