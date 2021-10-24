A variety of melodies to be arranged in biggest mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A week-long mega festival would be starting from Nov 1 with variety of melodies from every culture of Pakistan only at 'Lok Mela'.

According to details received here, there would be musical nights arranged for the enjoyment of people in this pandemic situation.

This Mela is a real reflection of traditional cultural heritage of the country.

The musical nights included Sindhi melody, Balochi night, KP concert, Punjabi songs which provide a sigh of relief to the common public.