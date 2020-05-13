UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Held After French Migrant Activist Murdered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Afghan held after French migrant activist murdered

Cherbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :French police are holding a man of Afghan nationality after a prominent activist in the north of France who helped migrants was bludgeoned to death at his home, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The attacker entered the home of Jean Dussine in Bretteville, just outside the northern port city of Cherbourg, before hitting him repeatedly with a blunt object.

Cherbourg prosecutor Yves Le Clair told AFP that the attacker appeared to have come to Dussine's home with the specific intention of killing him.

The suspect has confessed but "has given no information on what motivated his actions or on his relationship to the victim," Le Clair said.

Jean Dussine, 63, had headed a local migrants assistance organisation called Itinerance since 2016 and also hosted migrants at his own home.

The suspect was chased down by six migrants who were living at Dussine's home. They later made clear to police that the attacker had not been living there.

Local politicians paid tribute to the victim, with senator Philippe Bas of the right-wing Republicans saying he was "devastated by the murder of Jean Dussine whose generosity was known by all and prompted admiration".

Northern France is a hub for migrants who have fled international trouble spots, with many hoping to travel on clandestinely to Britain.

Related Topics

Murder Afghanistan Police France Cherbourg Man Hub 2016 All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

11 minutes ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

26 minutes ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

41 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

41 minutes ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

41 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.