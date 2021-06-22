UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 2,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 107,957 In Total

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Afghanistan recorded 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total tally to 107,957, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The government-run and private laboratories conducted 5,499 tests in the past 24 hours, with 2,202 of them being positive with the virus, the ministry said in a graph providing daily COVID-19 figures.

Meanwhile, it reported an additional 497 recoveries from the pandemic and 73 new deaths in the country, raising the COVID-19 related death toll to 4,366.

To combat COVID-19, the ministry has repeatedly urged the Afghan people to wear a face mask in crowded places, practice physical distancing and keep personal hygiene.

