UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Vaccine Access 'scandalously Inefficient': Kagame

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Africa vaccine access 'scandalously inefficient': Kagame

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday described vaccine distribution in Africa as "scandalously inefficient" and warned against building an "invisible wall" around parts of the world unable to secure jabs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in May said two percent of Covid-19 vaccines globally had been administered in Africa, a continent of over 1.2 billion people.

Kagame said efforts to ensure fair vaccine access, including the WHO-backed Covax initiative, remained "scandalously inefficient" and added that depriving Africa risked prolonging the pandemic.

"The fact that Africa is not receiving vaccines, in the end is not good even for those getting the vaccines," Kagame told AFP and France Inter in an interview late Friday.

"The backlash will be there, it will come back to them. If we do it equitably, then we have the chance of eradicating it globally.

"I hope we don't find ourselves in a situation where it's like building an invisible wall. Those who have been vaccinated saying 'we need to remain safe so we need to keep away those who are not vaccinated'.

Kagame said it was essential Africa start manufacturing its own vaccines but pointed to hurdles in the way of investment, intellectual property rights and technology.

"These are things that need to be quickly sorted out," he said.

"Our desire here in Rwanda, we hope we can see vaccine being manufactured here in no less than a period of one year. That is on a very optimistic side." In early May, the US expressed support for lifting intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines to speed up production and distribution around the world.

Many EU countries have expressed scepticism about such a move.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who this week gifted Rwanda a batch of vaccines during a state visit, said Friday in South Africa that he agreed to a temporary waiver on patents if it would spur vaccine production in developing countries.

Rwanda has recorded nearly 27,000 cases of Covid-19 and around 350 deaths from the disease, according to the health ministry on May 27.

It has administered 350,400 vaccines.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology France Visit South Africa Rwanda May From Billion

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

8 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

8 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

8 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.