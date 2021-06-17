UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Tourism Ministers Pledge To Work Together To Revitalize Ailing Tourism Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

African tourism ministers pledge to work together to revitalize ailing tourism industry

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :African minister attending the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Brand Africa Summit on Thursday released a communique, agreeing to work together to find a solution to revitalize the continental tourism industry currently financially battered by COVID-19.

The African ministers through the UNWTO summit pledged that African member states will work together to establish a new narrative for tourism across the continent.

The pledge is meant to better realize tourism's potential to drive recovery, they said.

"UNWTO and its members will also work with the African Union and the private sector to promote the continent to new global audiences globally positive, people-centered storytelling and effective branding," the UNWTO said in the communique.

With tourism recognized as an essential pillar of sustainable and inclusive development for the continent, UNWTO welcomed high-level delegates to the first Regional Conference on Strengthening Brand Africa, which featured the participation of the political leadership of host country Namibia, alongside public and private sector leaders from across the continent.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili welcomed the common determination to rethink as well as restart tourism.

"African destinations must take the lead in celebrating and promoting the continent's vibrant culture, youthful energy and entrepreneur spirit, and its rich gastronomy", he said.

As the Windhoek Pledge made by African ministers responsible for tourism puts people first on the back of a series of workshops and a ministerial think tank, UNWTO's African member states unanimously endorsed the Windhoek Pledge on advocating Brand Africa.

"Under the terms of the Windhoek Pledge, members will engage both public and private sector stakeholders as well as local communities to build a new, inspiring narrative for tourism across the continent," they said.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Windhoek Lead Namibia Tank From Industry UNWTO

Recent Stories

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

7 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

25 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

25 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

26 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.