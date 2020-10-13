UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Nadal Loss, Djokovic Seeks Solace At Bosnia's 'energy Pyramids'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

After Nadal loss, Djokovic seeks solace at Bosnia's 'energy pyramids'

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic visited a Bosnian 'pyramid park' on Tuesday to benefit from the site's purported healing powers and miracle cures, 48 hours after his demolition by Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

The Serbian world number one is known for unorthodox and sometimes controversial new-age spiritual views and practices.

And two days after being swept aside 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at Roland Garros he made a trip to Visko's Valley of the Pyramids and its 25,000-year-old tunnels beneath whose "energy" is claimed to bring about miracle cures.

Although some hills in the region resemble a pyramid shape, the European Association of Archaeologists debunked the claims as pseudo-science over a decade ago.

"I would invite all athletes to come here to spend time in the tunnels, which are very beneficial for the increase of oxygen in the lungs," he told public tv station FTV.

"It has a direct effect on regeneration, on recovery, which is very important for athletes," he said.

According to local media, visitors to the pyramid park have increased since Djokovic's earlier visit in July after he and his wife contracted Covid-19 following a tennis tournament Djokovic organised in the Balkans.

"If there is paradise on earth, then it is here," the Serbian player said at the time.

Related Topics

Tennis World Visit Wife Rafael Nadal SITE July Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

41 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

41 minutes ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

2 minutes ago

NASA Partner Nations Sign Legal Framework for Luna ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.