UrduPoint.com

After Three Teenage Deaths, Motor Cycling Plans To Beef Up Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:10 AM

After three teenage deaths, motor cycling plans to beef up safety

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :After the deaths of three young riders this season, the bodies that run motorcycling on Friday announced measures to improve safety.

The teenagers killed in crashes this year were Spanish duo Hugo Milan, who was just 14, in the European Talent Cup, Dean Berta Vinales, 15, in the WorldSSP300 class, and Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier, 19, in Moto3.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and Dorna, promoter of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, responded on Friday with reforms that include slightly raising age limits, trimming the number of entries and making more safety equipment compulsory.

In MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 the minimum age will rise in 2023 from 16 to 18, although there will be exceptions in Moto3 for 17-year-olds who have won the Moto3 Junior World Championship or the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup or had already raced in the category.

From 2022, all riders will have to be equipped with airbags.

In the longer term, the motorcycle industry is committed to "improving the level of protection afforded by the riders with increased focus on protecting against an impact from another rider or motorcycle, particularly in the chest and neck area".

The announcement released by FIM also said that while "the ease and speed of communication between riders, pit wall and Race Direction has improved significantly" it wants "to focus on communicating to a rider or bike that a crash has taken place as soon as possible." It said the "next step" is to instal and implement "automatic, near-instant warning systems for all following riders/motorcycles.

" In addition, the penalties on those who ride dangerously are becoming more severe.

- 'More selective' - In Moto3, for example, Turkish rider Deniz Oncu has been suspended for two GPs after causing a crash at the last round in Austin.

That decision was welcomed again on Friday by the MotoGP riders.

"It is the only way to change this situation," said Francesco Bagnaia.

"I consider that there are many more drivers who need this type of sanction." "Some Moto3 riders are very aggressive and you don't have to be so aggressive to be up at the front," he added before pleading for a reduction in the number of riders in the lower categories.

His compatriot Luca Marini suggested making the bikes "more selective", that is more complicated to ride, to "make sure that the best and fastest riders win and not the most aggressive or lucky ones".

Two weeks ago at the Grand Prix of the Americas, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez raised the issue of the increase in the number of competition categories.

"Twenty years ago there were only four or five," said the Spaniard, a former Moto3 champion.

"If you were fast, you rode. If not, you stayed home.

"Now, if you're not competitive somewhere, you can go somewhere else.

"On the one hand, this growth is positive for bike racing. On the other hand, by doubling the number of riders and races, the risk increases.

"It's hard to find the happy medium."

Related Topics

World Young Milan Austin National University All From Industry Best Race First Investec Modaraba

Recent Stories

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

39 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

39 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to S ..

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to Supply Gas From Russia to China

39 minutes ago
 Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man ..

Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

39 minutes ago
 New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sul ..

New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrent ..

39 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez ..

Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.