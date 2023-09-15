After week of chaos, Revolution look to seal MLS playoff berth

Miami, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :After a tumultuous week which saw their head coach Bruce Arena resign and then his replacement swiftly removed after reports of player unrest, the New England Revolution will try to focus on business at Colorado on Saturday.

Former USA national team coach Arena, the most successful coach in MLS history, stood down after a probe into allegations of "insensitive and inappropriate remarks".

MLS said their investigation had "confirmed certain of these allegations" and Arena acknowledged he had made "some mistakes".

MLS, Arena and the Revolution have not revealed the nature of the alleged comments.

Arena's assistant Richie Williams had been in charge of the team while the head coach was on administrative leave and had been handed the job on an interim basis after Arena's resignation on Saturday.

But after players reportedly refused to train on Tuesday and The Athletic cited sources saying complaints from Arena's long-time assistant Williams had formed part of the investigation, the club opted to place reserve team coach Clint Peay in charge of the team.

Assistant coaches Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph both "parted ways" with the team, according to a club statement, while Williams has been given time off.

Technical director Curt Onalfo said the changes were necessary but that he hoped the team could now re-focus on securing a playoff place.

"It became clear to me the best path to be successful was to make changes and have a fresh start. That's what we did," said Onalfo.

"We have an incredible group of players in our locker room and they are 100 percent focused on Colorado," he said.

"The number one focus is playing a game and winning." "This has all been a distraction for everybody. Nobody asked for this. We've pushed through it in a positive way and our goal is to thrive, and that's what we're doing," he said.

The Revolution could become the second team, after Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati, to clinch a berth in the playoffs, if they win at the Colorado Rapids on Saturday and other results go their way.

Lionel Messi could go straight back into the Inter Miami line-up for their trip to Atlanta on Saturday as the Florida side aim to continue their surge from the bottom of the league towards the playoffs.

Messi did not feature for Argentina at Bolivia in their World Cup South American qualifier on Tuesday and that extra rest could tempt coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino to feature the star from the start.

Miami are now six points away from the last playoff spot in the East and have two games in hand on D.C. United who currently occupy ninth place.

Miami have enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions since Messi joined the club along with former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Even without Messi and seven other players on international duty last week, Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2.

But Atlanta, sixth in the East, represent a tough challenge in front of what is expected to be a crowd of over 70,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the West, St. Louis City can secure a play-off place in their debut season, with a win at Houston Dynamo and other results going in their favour.

Champions Los Angeles FC look to end their three match losing streak against cross-city rivals L.A. Galaxy.