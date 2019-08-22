UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air New Zealand Profits Take A Dive

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:20 AM

Air New Zealand profits take a dive

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Air New Zealand announced a 31 percent fall in annual net profit Thursday due to higher fuel prices and waning domestic demand.

The flag carrier said net profit to the end of June was NZ$270 million ($173 million), down from NZ$390 million a year earlier.

Chairman Tony Carter, who launched a review of the airline's operations after a profit downgrade in January, described the result as "solid".

"While we are disappointed that we did not meet the expectations we first set for ourselves at the start of the financial year, the fact is we are operating in a different demand environment than we were 12 months ago," he said.

"To have achieved a solid result despite these headwinds speaks volumes about the extraordinary dedication and commitment of our people.

" The airline, which announced a final dividend of 11 cents, said operating revenue was up 5.3 percent to NZ$5.8 billion.

Earnings before taxation, the airline's preferred performance measure, fell 31 percent to NZ$374 million.

It predicted pre-tax earnings of NZ$350-450 million in the current financial year.

The airline forecast growth of seven to eight percent in its long-haul operations, stimulated by new destinations Seoul and Chicago, as well additional capacity to Taipei and Singapore.

Air New Zealand shares were steady after the announcement, edging down one cent to NZ$2.72 on the New Zealand bourse.

Related Topics

Singapore Seoul Taipei Chicago New Zealand January June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

8 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

9 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

9 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

10 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

10 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.