Airbus says to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :European aircraft maker Airbus said on Tuesday that it is planning to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide, 11 percent of its total workforce, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The cuts are to happen by the summer of 2021, Airbus said in a statement, and follow a drop of nearly 40 percent of the commercial aviation business in recent months.