Akpeyi Saves Penalty And Takes Kaizer Chiefs To Top

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi saved a stoppage-time penalty to earn Kaizer Chiefs a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Saturday as well as top spot in the South African Premiership.

Akpeyi, part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, dived to his right and pushed away a Bradley Grobler spot-kick at Soccer City stadium in Soweto.

His save enabled Chiefs to move one point above Bidvest Wits, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows three rounds into the new season.

Serb Samir Nurkovic scored his first goal since joining Chiefs during the close season to give the four-time Premiership winners a 1-0 half-time advantage.

Grobler, whose superb form won him a recall this week to the national squad for a September friendly in Zambia, levelled on 83 minutes.

In Durban, there was also stoppage-time drama as Zimbabwean Knox Mutizwa netted to snatch a 2-1 win for Arrows over visiting Chippa United.

Mutizwa nodded a cross against the post after 95 minutes, then reacted quickest to poke the rebound past Cameroonian goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb.

Black Leopards collected their first point of the season and moved off the bottom by drawing 1-1 at home to Highlands Park.

Africa Egypt Polokwane Durban Zambia Nigeria September 2019

