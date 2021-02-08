UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Duhail Beat Ulsan To Finish Fifth At Club World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Al Duhail beat Ulsan to finish fifth at Club World Cup

AlRayyan, Qatar, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Reigning Qatari champions Al Duhail defeated Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 on Sunday in the fifth place play-off at the Club World Cup.

Al Duhail, who lost 1-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarter-finals, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal from Brazilian forward Edmilson Junior.

Yoon Bit-garam levelled on 62 minutes for South Korean side Ulsan, who were beaten 2-1 by Tigres of Mexico in their opening match.

Substitute Mohammed Muntari's fine finish put the hosts back in front four minutes later and Almoez Ali, the 2019 Asian Cup player of the tournament, added a third goal in the closing stages.

Related Topics

World Fine Ulsan Lead North Korea Mexico Sunday 2019 From Hyundai Asia

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

25 minutes ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

25 minutes ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

25 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

56 minutes ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Maltese Minister for Foreign A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.