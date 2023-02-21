Al-Hilal Defeat Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE, qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 AFC Champions League

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Saudi Al-Hilal team has qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE 3-1 yesterday, at Al-Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Odion Ighalo, Jang Hyun-Soo, and Luciano Vietto scored for Al-Hilal in the 17th, 73rd and 79th minutes, while Shabab Al-Ahli goal was scored by Omar Kharbin in the 86th minute.

The draw for the quarter-finals, for the West Asian teams, will take place today, after the completion of the round 16.