UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Gilani Asks People To Observe Shutdown On August 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Ali Gilani asks people to observe shutdown on August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, while referring to India's illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir has said that a nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedoms, loses every right to celebrate its freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a message released in Srinagar, today, asked the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on August 15 to keep alive the tradition of observing India's Independence Day as a Black Day.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris will celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day on Friday with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect while they will observe India's Independence Day on Saturday as Black Day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar said Pakistan serves as a shelter for the Muslim community and the hearts of Kashmiri people beat with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Independence August Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

8 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

9 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

9 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

10 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.