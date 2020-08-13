Ali Gilani asks people to observe shutdown on August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, while referring to India's illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir has said that a nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedoms, loses every right to celebrate its freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a message released in Srinagar, today, asked the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on August 15 to keep alive the tradition of observing India's Independence Day as a Black Day.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris will celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day on Friday with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect while they will observe India's Independence Day on Saturday as Black Day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar said Pakistan serves as a shelter for the Muslim community and the hearts of Kashmiri people beat with Pakistan.