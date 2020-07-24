'All lives matter' say brothers-in-arms Richards and Botham

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Almost half a century on from when cricket legends Ian Botham and Viv Richards made their county debut for Somerset their bond is as strong as ever, they explained in media interviews on Friday.

England all-rounder Botham, 64, earned the respect and eternal friendship of 68-year-old West Indies batsman Richards for never turning his back on him even when the Englishman received hate mail during the halcyon days at the county.

Their bond has been recognised with the announcement that future Test series between England and the West Indies will be called the Richards-Botham Trophy.

Between them they made a combined 223 Test appearances, totalled 13,740 runs and 415 wickets.

The third and final Test of the present series -- which is tied 1-1 -- gets underway later on Fridayat Old Trafford.