Open Menu

Alps To Atlas: Swiss-inspired Cheese Comes To Algeria Mountains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Alps to Atlas: Swiss-inspired cheese comes to Algeria mountains

Tamassit, Algeria, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Sporting a white cap and apron, Rachid Ibersiene bustles around vats at his dairy in Algeria's Atlas Mountains where he has brought the tradition of artisanal cheesemaking back from Switzerland.

"We started with a butane gas bottle and stove," the cheesemonger said, alluding to the growth of his factory since it opened.

In a matter of 15 years, Ibersiene's "Tamgout" cheese -- a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles -- has become a source of honour for the north African country.

Both Algerians and foreigners have taken a keen interest in the product, which has a unique taste as it draws on age-old European traditions but is made from Algerian milk.

"We were inspired by Vacherin Fribourgeois, adapting the entire tradition to Algerian milk, which is different from Swiss milk," Ibersiene said, referring to a semi-hard Swiss cheese.

"Algerian milk is less uniform and somewhat more organic because the farms are smaller and more diversified. In Switzerland, you don't find farmers with only two or three dairy cows.

"Our cheese has a more nuanced taste," the 57-year-old added, describing it as "typically Algerian".

Born to a working-class family in Algiers, Ibersiene studied petroleum engineering but struggled to find a job.

After moving to Italy, he tried his luck at filmmaking before relocating again to Switzerland, where he spent 16 years working as a computer consultant.

"That's where the idea of the cheese factory came from," he recalled.

"To relax on weekends, I would go up to the mountain chalets in Gruyere where many cheesemakers are located.

" - 'Source of pride' - In 2003, he moved to the area to learn the basics of Swiss cheese production.

Three years later, he returned home to set up his own dairy factory in Tamassit at the foot of Mount Tamgout -- from which his cheese takes its name.

Unable to secure financial backing, Ibersiene used his life savings to fund the project, which required 10 million dinars (over $73,000) in equipment.

Aided by five employees, Ibersiene spends his days inspecting the cellars where the wheels of cheese, which need to be regularly rubbed and turned, are stored.

"The maturation period of Tamgout varies from one month to two years, depending on the taste of the customers," he said.

"Our cheese is made from raw cow's milk, without any food additives. It is untreated. We use natural lactic ferments." He receives deliveries of up to 1,000 litres (265 gallons) of cow's milk that produce nearly 50 kilograms (110 Pounds) of cheese daily.

The factory began turning a profit in 2018.

Initially, Tamgout cheese -- featuring the slogan "a Swiss idea, an Algerian cheese" -- was sold nationally in supermarkets, but payment issues halted deliveries.

Now, it is available at speciality and gourmet shops, and even draws Western expatriates as clients and visitors to his factory.

Ibersiene said although he made a better living in Switzerland, his delight from the success of his cheese is priceless.

"Customers come from abroad to buy it," including someone from New York, he said.

"It's a source of pride because we started from nothing," he added.

Related Topics

Job Algiers Buy New York Algeria Italy Switzerland Gas 2018 Family From Lucky Cement Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

8 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

9 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

9 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

10 hours ago
Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

10 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

10 hours ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

10 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

10 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous