'Amazing' Harden Erupts For 47 Points As Rockets Down Clippers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

'Amazing' Harden erupts for 47 points as Rockets down Clippers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :James Harden was labeled "amazing" by Houston coach Mike D'Antoni after erupting in a fourth-quarter scoring spree to lead the Rockets to a 102-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Harden led the scoring with 47 points, including seven three-pointers, while the former NBA MVP also added six rebounds and seven assists.

The Houston talisman plundered 17 points late in the fourth quarter to help transform an 84-80 deficit with 5min 52sec remaining into victory.

"It's not like we haven't seen it before, and we'll see it again," Rockets head coach D'Antoni said.

"He's amazing. He's just a master of the game. It's what I expect. He's a special player, no doubt about it.

" Harden shouldered the bulk of the Rockets' offensive duties, with Russell Westbrook (17) and Clint Capela (12) the only other Houston players to score double figures.

The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Lou Williams had 20 off the bench for the Clippers while JaMychal Green added 14 as the Clippers fell to 7-4 with the defeat.

The Clippers also had coach Doc Rivers ejected in a surreal exchange late in the fourth quarter which saw his son -- Rockets shooting guard Austin Rivers -- urging officials to toss him.

"It was a really good moment," Austin Rivers joked afterwards.

"I enjoyed it a lot. I'm not gonna lie to you. I really did enjoy that."

