Amazon tribe releases hostages after body of leader returned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quito, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Amazonian tribe members in Ecuador released six people they had kidnapped to demand the release of the body of a leader killed by the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday.

Two police officers, two soldiers and two civilians were taken captive by the indigenous people on Thursday in the village of Kumay near the Peruvian border.

Their tribal leader who died from COVID-19 was buried according to health guidelines but the body was later exhumed and returned to the people.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Twitter that the "liberated citizens" had undergone medical examinations after their ordeal in Pastaza province in the Amazon jungle in southeast Ecuador.