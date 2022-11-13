UrduPoint.com

American Nakashima Wins Next Gen ATP Finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

American Nakashima wins Next Gen ATP Finals

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :American Brandon Nakashima beat Czech Jiri Lehecka to lift the Next Gen ATP Finals tennis trophy in Milan on Saturday.

Nakashima, ranked 49, beat 74th-ranked Lehecka 4-3 (7/5), 4-3 (8/6), 4-2 in the tournament which features the eight best players aged 21-years-and-under on the ATP Tour.

The 21-year-old, who won his first ATP title this year in San Diego, succeeds Spaniard Carlo Alcaraz who triumphed in the Next Gen tournament last year and went on to claim the US Open trophy last September.

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest men's world number one after his US Open victory and would have participated in the ATP Tour Final which starts in Turin on Sunday and not the Next Gen, but withdrew because of an abdominal tear.

Dane Holger Rune, 19, winner of the Paris Masters and now ranked 10th in the world, preferred to be an alternate at the ATP Tour Final rather than compete in the Next Gen event.

Related Topics

Tennis World Brandon Paris Turin Milan San Diego September Sunday Event Best US Open

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan set 138-run tar ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan set 138-run target for England

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

6 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.