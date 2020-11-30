Americans brace for Covid 'surge upon a surge'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :America should prepare for a "surge upon a surge" in coronavirus cases as millions of travelers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, top US scientist Anthony Fauci warned Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with 266,074 Covid-19 deaths, and President Donald Trump's administration has issued conflicting messages on mask-wearing, travel and whether the outbreak is under control.

"There almost certainly is going to be an uptick because of what has happened with the travel," Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" as the Thanksgiving long weekend ended.

"We may see a surge upon a surge" in two or three weeks, he added.

"We don't want to frighten people, but that's the reality." The trend is ominous, Fauci and other government scientists said, with the Christmas holidays soon bringing more travel and family gatherings.

Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, noted a surge in Covid-19 after a holiday weekend in May.

"Now we're entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four and 10 times as much disease across the country,' she told CBS's "Face the Nation.""We are deeply worried."The US surgeon general, Jerome Adams, was equally blunt. "I want to be straight with the American people," he told "Fox news Sunday." "It's going to get worse over the next several weeks."