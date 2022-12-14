Amir Muqam inaugurates exhibition of Quranic manuscripts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs, and National Heritage Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday inaugurated exhibition of Quranic manuscripts, here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition was organized by National Heritage and Culture Division (NH&CD) while artist Khan Shahnawaz Malhi presented exquisite hand knit verses of The Holy Quran.

Muqam was accompanied by Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Senior Joint Secretary NH&CD Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Director General PNCA and other senior officials of the division.

Amir Muqam said, "Looking at today's exhibition, I feel a sense of spirituality. The NH&CD is also taking substantial steps to promote Islamic calligraphy".

He was briefed on the various sections of the exhibition. Muqam praised Khan Shahnawaz Malhi for his amazing work in which he knitted Quranic verses with threads on Sheesham wood.

The exhibition, which will continue till December 15, is attracting a large number of visitors as well as foreign delegates.

Khan Shahnawaz Malhi, a retired Sindh police official, used a unique technique to hand-knit all verses and chapters of the Holy Quran on around 8,000 pencils. He has had a passion for drawing since childhood. He wove The Holy Quran by nylon thread using his fingers, which is absolutely unique and amazing.

Exquisite display of these unique and amazing Quranic manuscripts was jointly organized by the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Divison, and the PNCA.