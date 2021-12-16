Ancient city site discovered in central China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:A city site dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.) has been found in central China's Henan Province, with more than two dozen tombs and a significant number of artifacts recently excavated.

Located in Taojiaying Village, Anyang City, the site measures 560 meters from east to west and 330 meters from north to south.

"Based on the distribution of the site and unearthed items, it was an important city of the middle Shang Dynasty," said Kong Deming, director of the Anyang institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

Archaeologists have so far excavated 27 tombs and unearthed 172 pieces of various items at the site, including more than 70 pieces of bronzeware, weaponry and tools, as well as pottery, jadeware and bone artifacts.