UrduPoint.com

Argentina, Netherlands Eye Quarters As World Cup Last 16 Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off

Doha, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Australia takes on Lionel Messi's Argentina in a David v Goliath World Cup showdown while the United States look to ambush the Netherlands as the World Cup knockout rounds get underway on Saturday.

After a group stage full of twists and turns, the business end of the tournament kicks off with 16 teams dreaming of plotting a path to the final in Doha on December 18.

The USA and the Netherlands open the second round at the Khalifa Stadium on Saturday, with the Americans aiming to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

Coach Gregg Berhalter's USA squad booked their spot in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran to secure second place in Group B behind England.

While the Dutch possess the greater historical pedigree, reaching three previous World Cup finals, the USA head into the knockout rounds brimming with confidence.

"It's a great opportunity, but it's not something that we're going into it thinking it's an honour," Berhalter said.

"We deserve to be in the position we're in." The US face a Dutch team who finished first in Group A ahead of Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar without really showing their best form.

The Netherlands' veteran coach Louis van Gaal is wary of the threat posed by the energetic Americans, describing Berhalter's team as one of the best in the tournament.

"They have an excellent team, I would say even one of the best teams," said Van Gaal.

"It'll be a tough match but it's nothing we can't overcome. We also have a good team.

Related Topics

USA World Australia Business Iran Qatar David Doha Van Argentina Ecuador United States Senegal Netherlands December Best Coach

Recent Stories

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.