UrduPoint.com

Argentina Registers 2,986 New COVID-19 Cases, 71 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Argentina registers 2,986 new COVID-19 cases, 71 more deaths

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Argentine Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 2,986 new cases and 71 deaths from COVID-19, raising its total caseload to 8,970,196 and national death toll to 127,122.

A total of 8,769,953 people have recovered from the disease, and there are currently 73,121 active cases of the disease, with 738 patients hospitalized in intensive care units, whose occupancy at the national level is 38.

1 percent.

The province of Buenos Aires, the most populous in the country, has registered the highest number of infections with 3,511,644 cases, followed by the autonomous city of Buenos Aires with 1,006,039, and the province of Cordoba with 960,978.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Cordoba From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

13 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

14 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

14 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>