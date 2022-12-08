UrduPoint.com

Art Show Marks Gender Based Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Art show marks gender based violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :UNHCR- the Un Refugee Agency arranged an art exhibition to mark 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence here on Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Showcasing refugee-made products supporting refugees, the event focused on ending gender based violence against forcibly displaced and stateless women and girls.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives and protecting the rights of refugees.

The event aimed at entertaining participants through a cultural experience and support refugee business. Diplomats from various Embassies, Heads of UN Agencies and Government Officials visited the Bazaar.

The exotic display carried handmade jewelry, decoration pieces, interior decors, gift items and garments made by the refugees.

