Asia virus latest: South Korean jailed for breaking quarantine; Indonesia deploys troops

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the coronavirus pandemic: - South Korean quarantine breaker jailed - A South Korean man was jailed for four months on Tuesday for breaking coronavirus quarantine rules, authorities said, in the country's first such prison sentence.

The man, 27, left home while under 14-day self-isolation and was then moved to a quarantine facility where he also left without permission.

South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the virus, but appears to have largely brought the spread under control thanks to an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme.

- No vaccine, no school in the Philippines - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says students will only go back to school if a coronavirus vaccine is available.

Schools were shut in March and children were due to return to classes at the end of August.

"Unless I am sure that they are really safe, it's useless to be talking about opening of classes," the president said Monday.

- Indonesia virus crackdown sees troops on ground - Indonesia said Tuesday it is deploying 340,000 troops to clamp down on rampant social-distancing violations as coronavirus infections surge in the world's fourth-most populous country.

The military will be on the ground in two dozen cities starting Tuesday -- including the capital Jakarta -- to make sure people wear masks and stay apart, as the government eyes a possible re-opening of shuttered businesses.

- Thai emergency laws extended - Thailand's state of emergency laws have been extended for another month until the end of June, despite the kingdom reporting a relatively low virus toll at just over 3,000 cases and 57 deaths.

The sweeping laws -- which include muzzling the media over coronavirus reporting -- are needed as the country starts to gradually reopen businesses, a government spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Malls and restaurants reopened on May 17 with social distancing rules in place, and now commuters have started packing into Bangkok's public sky train during rush hour.