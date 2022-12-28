Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Affirms that Arab League Supports All Endeavors to Achieve Unity and Stability in Libya

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, affirmed that the Arab League supports all endeavors aimed at achieving unity, stability and prosperity for the people of Libya.

Ambassador Zaki expressed, in a statement today, his hope that there will be a response from the Libyan parties to these endeavors to achieve the reunification of the Libyans.