Astros exec apologizes, denies domestic violence support

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman apologized Tuesday for a weekend locker room outburst but denied it had any links to domestic violence as indicated in an article in sports Illustrated.

Hours before the Astros played host to Washington in game one of the World Series, Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship final, the team was trying to move past a response attacking the story.

Taubman admitted his mistake in yelling at three female reporters regarding relief pitcher Robrto Osuna during the locker room celebration by the Astros after beating the New York Yankees on Saturday to win the American League crown.

"My comments were unprofessional and inappropriate," Taubman said.

Taubman turned to the women, one of whom wore a domestic violence awareness bracelet, and yelled six times: "Thank God we got Osuna. I'm so f-ing glad we got Osuna," according to the Sports Illustrated story, which said another team staffer quickly apologized for the rant.

Osuna was suspended for 75 games in 2018 after allegedly assaulting the mother of his three-year-old child. He was later signed by the Astros from the Toronto Blue Jays despite the ban.

Since arriving in Houston, Osuna has compiled a 2.46 earned-run average with 50 saves.

The Astros initially responded with a statement calling the Sports Illustrated story "misleading and completely irresponsible," saying a player "was being asked questions about a difficult outing." But the Houston Chronicle reported that other reporters supported Sports Illustrated's account, saying no player was being interviewed when Taubman began yelling and that the comments appeared directed to the women reporters.

That set the stage for Taubman's statement and another by Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane saying the team has a history of calling out the issue of domestic violence.

"This past Saturday, during our clubhouse celebration, I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed," Taubman said. "In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate.

"My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue. Those that know me know that I am a progressive and charitable member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father.

"I hope that those who do not know me understand that the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions." - Extraordinarily serious - "The Astros continue to be committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence," Crane said, noting the club insists on annual mandatory training for all employees, has a partnership with the Texas Council on Family Violence and has raised more than $300,000 to help agencies that provide support for domestic abuse victims.

Major League Baseball said care must be given not to minimize any domestic violence concern even as it prepared to investigate the matter more deeply.

"Domestic violence is extraordinarily serious and everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behavior -- whether intentional or not -- that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence," the league said in a statement Tuesday.

"We became aware of this incident through the Sports Illustrated article. The Astros have disputed Sports Illustrated's characterization of the incident. MLB will interview those involved before commenting further."