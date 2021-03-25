Asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients in Mongolia receive at-home treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia has begun to treat asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients at their homes, a senior official of the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

"Our country has recently begun to isolate and treat asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients at their own homes," Enebish Temuulen, deputy director of the NCCD, told a press conference.

Currently, 373 asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients are being treated at their homes in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit region by COVID-19, Temuulen said.

These patients are being monitored by health workers of family practice under the supervision of the NCCD and the Ministry of Health, he added.

In recent days, more than 200 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported daily in Mongolia, mostly in Ulan Bator.

"If the situation continues to worsen, we will have no choice but to impose a strict lockdown in Ulan Bator next month," Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan said in a recent statement.

Mongolia has so far registered 5,895 COVID-19 cases, with nine deaths.

The country launched a national vaccination campaign late last month, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population. A total of 244,550 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the health ministry.