UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asymptomatic, Mild COVID-19 Patients In Mongolia Receive At-home Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients in Mongolia receive at-home treatment

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia has begun to treat asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients at their homes, a senior official of the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

"Our country has recently begun to isolate and treat asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients at their own homes," Enebish Temuulen, deputy director of the NCCD, told a press conference.

Currently, 373 asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients are being treated at their homes in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit region by COVID-19, Temuulen said.

These patients are being monitored by health workers of family practice under the supervision of the NCCD and the Ministry of Health, he added.

In recent days, more than 200 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported daily in Mongolia, mostly in Ulan Bator.

"If the situation continues to worsen, we will have no choice but to impose a strict lockdown in Ulan Bator next month," Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan said in a recent statement.

Mongolia has so far registered 5,895 COVID-19 cases, with nine deaths.

The country launched a national vaccination campaign late last month, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population. A total of 244,550 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mongolia Family Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

27 minutes ago

Malaysian Diplomat Hopes For More Military Coopera ..

4 minutes ago

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa's top court hears bid to jail 'cynical' Z ..

6 minutes ago

Suez Canal 'temporarily suspending navigation': au ..

6 minutes ago

RCEP to boost service trade of member countries: c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.