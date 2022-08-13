At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public broadcaster

(@FahadShabbir)

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in Montenegro's central city of Cetinje on Friday, the country's public broadcaster said.

"Eleven people were killed, while six were wounded, including a member of the police," Montenegro's public broadcaster RTCG said Friday, adding that the shooter was included in the toll.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity also confirmed the figure to AFP.

The incident took place in Cetinje, some 36 kilometres (22 miles) west of the capital Podgorica, after the shooter was involved in a family dispute, according to RTCG.

The shooter was later killed after firing at police officers, the broadcaster reported.

The incident marks the deadliest shooting in the Adriatic nation in decades.

Montenegro is famed for its picturesque beaches framed by nearby mountains that have long been a draw for tourists.

The shooting comes as the country is in the full throes of its tourism high season.

Cetinje is the site of the country's former royal capital and lies in a mountainous valley that has largely stagnated economically in recent decades.