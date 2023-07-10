Open Menu

At Least 34 Dead From Heavy Rain In India's Uttar Pradesh In Past 24 Hours

Published July 10, 2023

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:Torrential rains in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has killed at least 34 people in the past 24 hours, the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said on Monday.

Five people drowned in Raebareli district and four others drowned in Bareilly district, while deaths due to lightning and heavy rain also occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Kaushambi Etah, Kannauj, Budaun, Ghazipur, Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat, AIR said.

The incessant rains threw life out of gear in many districts, particularly in western parts of the Uttar Pradesh state. The weather department already issued an orange alert for some districts, and schools and colleges in some districts have thus been closed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday.

