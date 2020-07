(@FahadShabbir)

Yangon, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The bodies of at least 50 jade miners were pulled from the mud Thursday after a landslide in northern Myanmar, fire services said.

"The jade miners were smothered by a wave of mud, which hit after heavy rainfall," Myanmar's Fire Services Department said, adding a "search and rescue is ongoing".