UrduPoint.com

At Least Four People Killed By 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake In Ecuador

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

At least four people killed by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Ecuador

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four people have been killed by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in western Ecuador, the Ecuadorian Secretariat for Risk Management said on Saturday.

Earlier, the secretariat stated that one person had died in the province of Azuay???.

"Three people died in the province of El Oro," the secretariat said, bringing the death toll from the earthquake to four.

A two-story building with people inside collapsed in El Oro, with a number of shops and a university also damaged, according to the emergency service.

An earthquake was reported at 17:12 GMT on Saturday at a depth of 80 kilometres (50 miles), with the epicentre located 59 kilometres north of the city of Machala, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

Media also reported that several people had been injured and at least one car had been damaged as a result of the disaster.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Car Died Machala Ecuador From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

13 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

13 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.