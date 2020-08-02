UrduPoint.com
Aubameyang Leads Arsenal To FA Cup Triumph

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Aubameyang leads Arsenal to FA Cup triumph

London, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal to a record 14th FA Cup win as the Gunners captain struck twice to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at an empty Wembley on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic had given Chelsea the dream start, but the Blues' unravelled after Aubameyang was brought down by Cesar Azpilicueta inside the area and converted the resulting penalty.

A brilliant finish from Aubameyang 23 minutes from time earned Mikel Arteta silverware in his first season as Arsenal boss before Chelsea were controversially reduced to 10 men when Mateo Kovacic was shown an extremely soft second yellow card.

