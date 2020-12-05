UrduPoint.com
Auditor EY Facing Probe In Wirecard Scandal: Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Auditor EY facing probe in Wirecard scandal: prosecutor

Berlin, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :An investigation has been launched in Germany against auditor Ernst & Young (EY), which was responsible for checking accounts at the disgraced electronic payments company Wirecard, the Munich prosecutor's office said Friday.

The preliminary investigation follows notification by the German auditing watchdog APAS regarding EY, which had checked Wirecard's accounts, a spokeswoman for the office told AFP.

Wirecard was placed in liquidation in August, with debt of 3.2 billion Euros ($3.9 billion).

