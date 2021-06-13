Auger-Aliassime loses eighth straight ATP final in Stuttgart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered more heartbreak on the ATP Tour as he lost his eighth straight final on Sunday, going down to Croatia's Marin Cilic in straight sets at Stuttgart's grass-court tournament.

Cilic, 32, the 2014 US Open champion, won the 19th title of his career with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 victory in Sunday's final.

The Croat, who is ranked 47 in the world, did not drop a set all week and struck seven aces in the final to claim victory in one hour, 50 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, also lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart and all eight of his defeats in tour finals have come over the last two years.