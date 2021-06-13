UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auger-Aliassime Loses Eighth Straight ATP Final In Stuttgart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Auger-Aliassime loses eighth straight ATP final in Stuttgart

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered more heartbreak on the ATP Tour as he lost his eighth straight final on Sunday, going down to Croatia's Marin Cilic in straight sets at Stuttgart's grass-court tournament.

Cilic, 32, the 2014 US Open champion, won the 19th title of his career with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 victory in Sunday's final.

The Croat, who is ranked 47 in the world, did not drop a set all week and struck seven aces in the final to claim victory in one hour, 50 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, also lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart and all eight of his defeats in tour finals have come over the last two years.

Related Topics

World Stuttgart Croatia Sunday 2019 All US Open

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

22 minutes ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

2 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.