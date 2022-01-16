Australia All Out For 155, Setting England 271 To Win
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM
Hobart, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :England need 271 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test after bowling Australia out for 155 in their second innings on the third day of the day-night match Sunday in Hobart.
Pace bowler Mark Wood was the hero for England, taking a career-best 6-37 while Stuart Broad claimed 3-18.
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey top-scored for Australia with 49.
Australia have already retained the Ashes, leading 3-0.