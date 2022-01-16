Australia all out for 155, setting England 271 to win

(@FahadShabbir)

Hobart, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :England need 271 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test after bowling Australia out for 155 in their second innings on the third day of the day-night match Sunday in Hobart.

Pace bowler Mark Wood was the hero for England, taking a career-best 6-37 while Stuart Broad claimed 3-18.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey top-scored for Australia with 49.

Australia have already retained the Ashes, leading 3-0.