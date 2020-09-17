Australia beat England in thriller to clinch ODI series

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia beat world champions England by three wickets to win the third one-day international at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Victory gave Australia the three-match series 2-1.

Set a target of 303 to win, Australia collapsed to 73-5 before a stand of 212 between Alex Carey (106) and Glenn Maxwell (108) took them to the brink of victory.

Mitchell Starc -- who had earlier taken two wickets off the first two balls of the game -- hit the winning runs with two balls to spare.