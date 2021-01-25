Australia Day protesters face fines, arrest for breaching COVID-19 orders

SYDNEY, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Planned protests opposing Australia's national day risk breaching COVID-19 regulations and could result in fines and arrests, New South Wales (NSW) State officials warned on Monday.

Held on the anniversary of European settlers' arrival in Sydney Harbour, January 26, 1788, Australia Day has become increasingly divisive in past years with some saying it overlooks the continent's long history of indigenous occupation.

Rallies of several thousands of people were planned on social media for Tuesday, to advocate changing the date of the national holiday, despite COVID-19 regulations limiting gatherings to under 500 people.

Aboriginal elder, Rhonda Grovenor Dixon was among those calling for change and encouraging others to gather in Sydney's Domain, known in the local indigenous language as Djarrbarrgalli.

"2020 has been full of crisis and pain, first with fires, then with the pandemic. Join us at Djarrbarrgalli for healing, for resistance, this will be our year," Dixon said."There can be no celebrations while the system continues to kill our people and destroy our lands. Our sovereignty has never been ceded. On this platform we can come together to unite and make 2021 a year when we start to see real change."While similar events have been held in past years, state authorities said that this year COVID-19 made large public gatherings an unacceptable risk to public health.