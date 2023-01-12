UrduPoint.com

Australia Finalizing Security Deal With Papua New Guinea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023

Australia finalizing security deal with Papua New Guinea

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said his government is finalizing a security agreement with Papua New Guinea that will be based on "deep trust." Albanese is the first Australian prime minister to visit his neighboring country in more than four years, and he is on his first official visit since taking office last year.

"Deepening our defense ties and enhancing our national security co-operation and achieving a swift conclusion to negotiations on a Bilateral Security Treaty," he said in a speech to the host country's parliament after his arrival.

"A treaty that will underpin our work together to address PNG's (Papua New Guinea) priority needs including law and order challenges, strengthening the justice system and rule of law," he said, according to a transcript of his speech posted on his official website. Albanese is the first foreign leader to address the parliament of the island nation.

"I am deeply, deeply honored to be the first foreign Head of Government to address your Parliament," he said. The security agreement between the two countries will be viewed as a significant development and a countermeasure to China's growing influence in the region.

The expected security treaty, according to Albanese, will be based on deep trust and built on the family-first approach to regional security.

China signed its own security agreement with Papua New Guinea's neighboring Solomon Islands, causing Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the US to follow suit. Under the terms of the security agreement, China will assist the Solomon Islands in strengthening its security and equipping its police force with cutting-edge technology. Many countries in the region are concerned that China will establish a military base in the archipelago nation.

Albanese also announced an increase in direct investment in Papua New Guinea, saying the two countries should collaborate to usher in a new era of prosperity for the neighboring country.

"To boost our two-way trade in everything from coffee and cocoa to fisheries and tourism, and to bolster the significant direct investment made by the Australian private sector in PNG, which already stands at $24 billion. More than we invest in India, Indonesia, or Malaysia," he added. During his two-day visit, the two countries are also expected to sign a number of agreements in education, health, and other sectors.

