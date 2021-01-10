Australia v India third Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after Australia declared their second innings on day four of the third Test against India at the Sydney cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia first innings 338 (S.Smith 131, M.

Labuschagne 91, W. Pucovski 62; R. Jadeja 4-62) India first innings 244 (S. Gill 50, C. Pujara 50; P Cummins 4-29) Australia second innings (overnight 103 for two) D. Warner lbw b Ashwin 13 W. Pucovski c sub (Saha) b Siraj 10 M.

Labuschagne c sub (Saha) b Saini 73 S. Smith lbw b Ashwin 81 M.

Wade c sub (Saha) b Saini 4 C. Green c sub (Saha) b Bumrah 84 T. Paine not out 39 Extras (b1, lb4, nb3) 8 Total (six wickets dec, 87 overs) 312 Did not bat: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Pucovski), 2-35 (Warner), 3-138 (Labuschagne), 4-148 (Wade), 5-208 (Smith), 6-312 (Green) Bowling: Bumrah 21-4-68-1, Siraj 25-5-90-1 (1nb), Saini 16-2-54-2 (2nb), Ashwin 25-1-95-2 Toss: Australia Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)