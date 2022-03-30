UrduPoint.com

Australia V West Indies World Cup Semi-final Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Australia v West Indies World Cup semi-final scores

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the women's cricket World Cup on Wednesday as Australia beat the West Indies by 157 runs in a rain-shortened semi-final in Wellington:Australia 305-3 in 45 overs.

(A. Healy 129, R. Haynes 85, B. Mooney 43 not out; C. Henry 2-51)West Indies 148 all out in 37 overs (S. Taylor 48, D. Dottin 34, H Matthews 34; J Jonassen 2-14)

Related Topics

Cricket World Australia Wellington Women All From

Recent Stories

Sindh governor convey PM Khan’s important messa ..

Sindh governor convey PM Khan’s important message’ to MQM-P

5 minutes ago
 Shine Bright like a Diamond with the Stereo Prism ..

Shine Bright like a Diamond with the Stereo Prism Design of realme 9i

21 minutes ago
 PM to launch electronic passport facility today

PM to launch electronic passport facility today

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.