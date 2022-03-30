Australia v West Indies World Cup semi-final scores

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the women's cricket World Cup on Wednesday as Australia beat the West Indies by 157 runs in a rain-shortened semi-final in Wellington:Australia 305-3 in 45 overs.

(A. Healy 129, R. Haynes 85, B. Mooney 43 not out; C. Henry 2-51)West Indies 148 all out in 37 overs (S. Taylor 48, D. Dottin 34, H Matthews 34; J Jonassen 2-14)