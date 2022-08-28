UrduPoint.com

Australia V Zimbabwe First ODI Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Australia v Zimbabwe first ODI scores

Townsville, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the opening one-day international between Australia and Zimbabwe at Riverway Stadium in Townsville on Sunday: Zimbabwe 200 all out 47.3 overs (W.

Madhevere 72, T.

Marumani 45, R. Chakabva 31; Cameron Green 5-33, A. Zampa 3-57) Australia 201-5 33.3 overs (D. Warner 57, S. Smith 48 not out, G. Maxwell 32 not out; Ryan Burl 3-60) Toss: AustraliaResult: Australia won by five wicketsSeries: Australia lead three-match series 1-0

More Stories From Miscellaneous

